PRICHARD, Ala. --At around 7:30 PM this Monday evening at the 800 Block of Willjohn Street in Prichard, three women got into an altercation.
According to Lt.Martin of the Prichard Police Department, two females went to another female's house to vandalize her property. While they were there, all three females got into an argument that led to one of the females (that were allegedly damaging the property) receiving multiple cut and stab wounds.
Afterward, while the two alleged vandals were leaving the scene, they hit the property owner with their vehicle.
The stabbing victim went to Mobile Infirmary while the female hit by the car was transferred to Springhill Memorial Hospital.
