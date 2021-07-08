The Alabama Department of Public Health has closed shellfish growing waters in Baldwin and Mobile counties, this includes Grand Bay.

The order by State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris closed harvesting as of 10:30 a.m. on July 7. The order is issued as a result of possible bacteriological contamination of the oyster beds due to recent rainfall, according to officials.

The ADPH says it will continue to monitor bay waters and the shellfish. Harvesting can be resumed as soon as areas meet acceptable bacteriological criteria.