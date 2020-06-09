MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – The City of Mobile could be slapped with a lawsuit for removing a Downtown Mobile Confederate Monument, according to the Alabama Attorney General’s Office.
A lawsuit has been drafted in response to the removal of the Admiral Raphael Semmes statue at the intersection of Government and Royal streets. The Alabama AG’s Office says they have not filed the lawsuit yet because they are still waiting on information from the City of Mobile to see if the statue’s removal is permanent. They sent a letter to the city dated June 5th asking for information about the removal, but as of Tuesday afternoon the city has not responded.
If it is filed, the lawsuit would be for the City of Mobile not following the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act of 2017. Permanent removal of the Semmes statue would subject the city to a $25,000 fine. Earlier this month, The City of Birmingham was sued for failing to follow that act.
“The Attorney General’s Office has and will enforce the law consistently against all violators,” a statement from the AG’s Office reads. “In cases where the public entity acknowledges that the law has been broken, enforcement occurs more swiftly than when fact-gathering is required to proceed. We will evaluate each case as it arises and take action in accordance with the law.”
The AG’s Office says they will be awaiting a response from the City of Mobile before deciding on whether to file the lawsuit.
FOX10 News reached out to the City of Mobile, but has not heard back as of publication.
