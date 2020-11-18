MOBILE, Ala. --Governor Kay Ivey announced along with Commissioner Lynn Beshear of the Alabama Department of Mental Health and House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter, the awardees of funding for three crisis centers to serve individuals with mental illness and substance use disorders.
AltaPointe Health is one of the three providers chosen for this crisis diversion pilot project.
The site in Mobile will serve a seven-county area that includes AltaPointe’s Mobile, Baldwin and Washington counties, and Southwest Alabama Behavioral Health’s counties of Clark, Conecuh, Escambia, and Monroe.
The goal is to better serve individuals with mental illness and substance abuse disorders across the state.
The CEO of AltaPointe, Tuerk Schlesinger, says these facilities will work directly with Alabama hospitals and jails, which are often the first entry points for many individuals during a mental health crisis.
These crisis care centers will include both walk-in access for individuals and emergency access for hospitals and enforcement agencies.
They are expected to begin offering services in about 6 months.
However, the exact location of the Mobile facility has not been announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.