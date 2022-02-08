PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- State Representative Napoleon Bracy of Prichard held an emergency press conference to address what's going on with the Prichard Water board.

The recent allegations of corruption involves millions of dollars of taxpayer money and he says that's downright unacceptable.

"This is something that's one of the worst cases that I’ve ever seen or heard of," Bracy said.

Those back home in Prichard had a lot to say, too.

"I said wow, it's bad. It's real bad. It's just so much confusion. It's so much. I hate I live in Prichard. I really do. I hate I live in Prichard. I'd live anywhere except Prichard," frustrated resident Ann McKinney said. "It's not right. I'm poor, I'm real poor. I'm on a fixed income every month."

Bracy said Prichard citizens like McKinney are bearing the brunt of the corruption.

"Basically, all of this splurging that they've been doing the senior citizens and the citizens of Prichard and Chickasaw are gonna have to foot the bill," said Bracy.

He said once investigators get to the bottom of everything, people should be held responsible.

To those in Prichard, Bracy said, “You do have people that's fighting for you and trying to stand in the gap for you. We're going to make sure that these people are held accountable, and we're going to try to do our best to find just something that can bring some level of relief to you."