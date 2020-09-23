MONTGOMERY, Ala. --Alabama Home Builders Licensure Board Executive Director Chip Carden today authorized the waiver of requirements for issuance of a roofer license to allow for emergency roofers licenses to be issued in Baldwin and Mobile Counties only.
Governor Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency pursuant to the Alabama Emergency Act of 1955 with the expected and ultimate landfall of Hurricane Sally on September 16, 2020 at Gulf Shores, Baldwin County, Alabama.
The provisions of the State of Emergency are in effect for 60 days.
The Alabama Home Builders Licensure Board has the statutory and regulatory authority over the homebuilding industry to include the requirements and issuance of licenses.
There has been widespread residential structural damage in Baldwin and Mobile counties.
Under the emergency requirements, the issuance of an emergency roofers license shall require:
• Completion of an emergency application
• $100 application fee
• Demonstration of a bond
• The remaining requirements are waived.
An emergency roofers license is valid for only sixty days from the date of the emergency declaration and shall not be renewed.
All persons or businesses operating under an emergency license must go through the normal licensing procedures for a full roofers or other license after November 13, 2020.
