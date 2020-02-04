Ahead of the State of the Union Address -- Alabama Governor Kay Ivey delivered the State of the State Address. It comes a day before state lawmakers open the legislative session.
She entered the room to a round of applause. This is now her third year serving as Alabama's governor. She reports the state is not only strong but growing.
"As you can see, I'm working with one arm -- not tied behind my back -- just tied up! But, as I always say, there's no step too high for a high stepper! I'll be fine," said Gov. Ivey.
In her address, Gov. Ivey outlining her top priorities during this upcoming legislative session: Addressing Alabama's overcrowded prison system and public education.
"Tonight I am proposing a $1-billion-dollar public school and college authority for K-12 education, as well as for our two and four-year colleges and universities," said Gov. Ivey. "Teachers in our state deserve to be compensated for their hard work. That is why I am proposing a three percent pay raise for all teachers: Pre-K through community college. I'm also calling on our legislature to provide a two percent increase for all state employees."
As state lawmakers prepare to debate the lottery, Governor Ivey says like everyone else -- she's aware all four states that border Alabama have some form of gaming. And whether it's a state lottery or a proposed deal with the Poarch Band of Creek Indians give them exclusive gaming rights. She went on to say -- it's ultimately up to the voters -- but not before getting the facts.
"We've heard promises of hundreds of millions of dollars -- now we are up to a billion dollars -- that would be available if the Legislature would give the people another opportunity to vote on a lottery or if I would negotiate a compact... If it were only that simple," said Gov. Ivey. "That is why I will be signing an Executive Order to establish a small working group of some of Alabama's most distinguished citizens, to begin working to gather all of the facts on how much money we could really gain if some form of gaming expansion occurred. Ultimately, my pledge would be for the people of Alabama to have the final say. But first, we must get the facts and understand what they mean."
Governor Ivey also stressed the importance of the upcoming 2020 Census -- and why everyone's participation is crucial for representation in Congress, federal dollars, and other opportunities for the state.
