MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris has announced the reopening of Area III of Mobile Bay that was temporarily closed to the harvesting of oysters on June 18.

This includes Bon Secour Bay and Navy Cove. The order was effective at 9:30 a.m. July 9.

All public oyster reefs are managed by Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Marine Resources Division for harvest. Catchers are reminded to check with MRD for information regarding areas open for harvest.

The Alabama Department of Public Health will continue to monitor bay waters and shellfish to ensure bacteriological safety.

For additional information concerning the opening, contact Byron Webb, Alabama Department of Public Health, in Mobile at 251-433-2428 or 251-331-3447.