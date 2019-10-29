The Mobile County District Attorney's Office filed court documents to seek the death penalty against Marco Perez Tuesday afternoon.
Perez is accused of killing Mobile Police Officer Sean Tuder and is charged with capital murder.
The court document is titled "Notice of Aggravating Factors."
The motion states if Perez is found guilty of Capital Murder, he should face the death penalty "regardless of whether the defendant knew or should have known the victim was an officer on duty."
You may remember Officer Tuder was working undercover and not in uniform when he tried to arrest Perez back in January at an apartment complex in West Mobile.
Police said Perez was already on the run for prior alleged crimes.
Perez is charged with Capital Murder, Theft of Property 1st, Receiving Stolen Property 1st, Unlawful Breaking and Entering of a Motor Vehicle and Theft of Property 2nd.
The state presented a motion to consolidate all of those offenses. The motion states the offenses are connected and a part of a "scheme or plan."
Another motion filed by the DA's Office today is to compel the defense to produce any experts or expert reports they will use at trial.
The prosecution wants the defense to present a list of all of the experts and any reports or document records to them, before the trial.
Perez remains in Metro Jail on no bond.
The trial is set for August 2020.
Perez has already been sentenced to more than 4 years on a federal gun charge.
A judge placed a gag order on the state proceedings, so no one involved with the case can talk to us about it.
