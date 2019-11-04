MOBILE, Ala. -- ALEA State Troopers are investigating a three-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a woman from Theodore over this past weekend.
A little after 4:30 pm on Saturday, troopers responded to a crash on Padgett Switch Road near Deakle Road.
Mark Cowart, 19, of Theodore, was traveling south when his 2000 Ford Mustang collided with two northbound vehicles.
One car was a 2010 Mitsubishi Outlander driven by Victoria Forbes, and the other was a 2014 Ford edge driven by Kaitlyn Lumpkin.
Both women were from Theodore and transferred to Springhill Medical Center for treatment. Cowart was transported to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The passenger in his car, Evelyn Rose Smith, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene.
