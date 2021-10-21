A community health fair will be held this weekend to help get people vaccinated.
Sheron Thames with Alpha Kappa Alpha sat down with Shelby Myers on FOX10 News at 4 to talk about a the event.
It will be held on October 23, 2021 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. at Chastang-Fournier K-8 school at 2800 Berley Ave. in Mobile.
