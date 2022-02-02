STB to hold hearings on Amtrak's proposed Gulf Coast operations

The Surface Transportation Board on Tuesday announced a two-phase public hearing on the Amtrak’s application to have passenger rail service between New Orleans and Mobile.

The public comment phase set for Feb. 15 and will continue on Feb. 16, if necessary, followed by a pre-evidentiary hearing conference. The proceedings on Feb. 15 and 16 will be held online via Zoom and will be available for concurrent viewing on YouTube.

Amtrak, CSX , Norfolk Southern Railroad and the Alabama State Port Authority will present their cases in the evidentiary hearing scheduled for March 9. The board will announce whether the evidentiary hearing will be held online, in-person, or in a hybrid format.

In March 2021, Amtrak applied to the board, seeking an order requiring CSX and NSR to allow Amtrak to operate additional intercity passenger trains, consisting of two round trips per day, over the rail lines of CSXT and NSR between New Orleans and Mobile.

Anyone wishing to participate in the public comment section of the hearing must file with the board by Feb. 7 a notice of intent to participate (identifying the entity, if any, the person represents, the proposed speaker, the amount of time requested, and summarizing the key points that the speaker intends to address). Filing details and requirements can be found in the decision below.

The decision may be viewed and downloaded here.