Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson announced changes to the city administration on Thursday.

James Barber, who has been Mobile's Public Safety Director, will now be Stimpson's chief-of-staff. The mayor's previous chief of staff, Paul Wesch, died in a car crash in December. Barber has been acting chief since the accident.

The mayor nominated Chief of Police Lawrence Battiste to be the next public safety director. The appointment must be approved by the City Council.

In a third move, Stimpson named Bob Holt to be the city's executive director of finance, another position that was held by Wesch. Holt is the former president of Thyssen-Krupp North America.