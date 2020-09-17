MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said the city is focused on cleaning up from Hurricane Sally and restoring power to those left in the dark.
Stimpson said, "It's very apparent we are very fortunate mobile did not that a direct hit. If you look to the damage to the east of us it's devastating."
The biggest issues the city is facing are downed trees and power outages. Stimpson said the top concern is restoring power.
At the height of the outages, 160,000 homes and businesses were without power following the storm. The mayor said the number was down to 101,000 by Thursday afternoon.
Alabama Power is bringing in 3,000 utility workers to get services restored in Mobile County.
Stimpson said he hopes to have power restored by the weekend.
Most of the outages were caused by falling trees. Mobile Public Works Director James DeLapp said the city in the process of clearing 300 downed trees from streets so power crews can get to work.
