MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mayor Sandy Stimpson said he wants the “No Sail Order” for the cruise industry lifted in July.

Stimpson said Mobile's economy has taken a severe hit since cruises were put on pause last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the mayor, the city usually brings in $12 million a year from passengers as they spend money on hotel rooms, and local restaurants, shops, and attractions.

Last week, the Cruise Lines International Association asked the CDC to lift the order and allow for a phased opening for cruises this summer.

Stimpson said, "Should President Biden support a phased approach to reopening U.S. ports to cruise ships, I am confident the Mobile Alabama Cruise Ship Terminal will successfully meet this challenge."

The CDC has previously said its order will stay in effect until November 1.