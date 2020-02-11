New developments in the story of a paraplegic man in Theodore who had his specially designed car stolen from his driveway.
Jarrod Pomes says his car was stolen Friday night.
He said, "My car is set up with hand controls, that's the only way I can drive. I can't drive any other car."
Tuesday, we met Pomes at Coastal Towing.
His car is there now, after authorities found it near Halls Mill Road and Navco Road.
Pomes said, "They found it two feet from the light pole. Luckily, it didn't hit the light pole."
However, the car is not drivable and had to be towed.
Pomes said, "There's extensive damage to the front, the left, the back. They've taken out the car seat."
And he said there was heavy damage especially to one area.
Pomes said, "To the left front fender, and, where they took out the mailbox, is totally gone."
When we met Pomes Tuesday, he was waiting for his insurance company to tell him if the car would have to be totaled.
When asked what his thoughts were when he first saw his car, Pomes said, "I was glad to see it, but, then, I was heartbroken to see the condition it was in."
Mobile County Sheriff's Officials said they found the car.
They said there are no arrests in the case, but they do have some possible suspects who are juveniles.
When asked what he thought about the people who did this, Pomes said, "I think they should find better hobbies than stealing cars."
But, for now, Pomes said he has no way to get around.
He said, "At this point, it's just a waiting game. Hopefully they'll cover it, hopefully it will get fixed. But, in the meantime, I'm stuck waiting: waiting and hoping."
Pomes is hoping to get a loaner car with hand controls so he will be able to get around.
