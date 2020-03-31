A FOX10 News viewer reports a home in the Wilmer area was destroyed as severe weather moved through the region Tuesday morning.
"Tornado touched down and took my neighbor's house," Samantha Cooley-Eckhoff wrote to FOX10 via Facebook.
She said it was "very scary."
"He had just gotten in his truck," Cooley-Eckhoff wrote, sending pictures of the damage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.