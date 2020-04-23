Damage reports are coming in as severe weather moves through the Gulf Coast region Thursday morning.
An official in Mississippi's George County tells FOX10 News there are reports of possible tornado damage in the Rocky Creek community.
There is home and property damage on Old Mobile Highway, says George County public information officer Ken Flanagan.
There are also reports of storm damage in the Bendale community, with widespread power outages and debris on just about every major road, Flanagan told FOX10 News.
George County officials are asking people to stay off the roads and continue calling in damage reports. Crews will be out to assess damage once it is safe.
In Mobile County in Alabama, high winds overturned a double tractor-trailer rig on the Interstate 65 southbound ramp to U.S. 43. The cab and one trailer were overturned on the overpass, and the second trailer actually fell from the overpass onto the roadway below.
More than 1,400 customers were without power in Mobile County, Alabama Power was reporting during the 8 a.m. hour.
The utility reports more than 2,100 customers were without service in Escambia County, Alabama.
