DOWNTOWN MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- People who live in RVs or mobile homes have the most cause for concern during severe weather as a Grove Hill family found out last night.
“I just thank God that she came on over,” said Sherwanda Gaines. “She always leaves the house, but tonight I’m very thankful to God that she came out.”
During significant weather, mobile homes and campers, like the ones parked at RV City in Downtown Mobile are especially in danger.
“All you can do is basically pick up all your stuff that may blow around, put your awning in, take your tents down and if you're going to stay here, be prepared to leave if necessary,” said Valarie Sanders, who is staying at RV City.
Those staying in RV City say they have taken precautions in case of weather.
“When I’m at home in Tillman’s Corner, if I see bad weather coming I come down and check on it because I go home in the morning and come back at night,” said Daniel Holloway Sr.
As we have seen in the past, severe storms can be dangerous in campers and mobile homes. Last night, a tree came crashing down onto a mobile home in Grove Hill, splitting it in half.
Just a few months ago in October, a tornado twisted mobile homes along Lott Road and last summer a camper flipped when nasty weather went through Meaher State Park.
For those we talked with at RV City, they said they will keep their eye on the weather, but they plan to stay unless the weather gets too bad.
“It's no different than being in a mobile home or even in a house,” Sanders said. “Your roof makes noise when the wind blows, it doesn't really bother me.”
The National Weather Service said if people cannot find sturdy shelter quick enough, as a last resort, ditches, culverts, or ravines may help, but are not recommended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.