MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) --The 2020 storm season may be over, but FEMA's work continues in the wake of Hurricane's Sally and Zeta here along the Gulf Coast.
Sally was the 18th named storm of the season and 7th hurricane. The Category 2 hurricane devastated lower Baldwin County -- making landfall in Gulf Shores.
As of December 23, 2020: 74,000 households have applied for FEMA disaster assistance.
"Of that we have provided over $61-million in direct assistance for those households for Sally," said Mike Wade, FEMA Spokesperson.
Then late in the season -- it was Hurricane Zeta. It would take nearly a month and a half for 7 counties in Alabama to be approved for individual disaster assistance (Mobile, Clarke, Dallas, Marengo, Perry, Washington, & Wilcox Counties). So far 12,000 households have applied and $3.1-million approved.
Wade says the process is ongoing.
"Obviously -- the biggest thing is don't give up on the process. Stay in touch with us and work to provide us with the documentation we need to get you the assistance you are eligible for," explained Wade.
While they don't like to compare any two disasters, Wade says 2020 has been one for the record books.
"While this has been a rough year between COVID and storms and hurricanes and wildfires -- it has been extremely busy -- that is true. But at the same time, any disaster that occurs to a household is major to them," said Wade.
While FEMA continues to provide assistance for victims of Sally, the registration deadline for Hurricane Zeta relief is February 8th.
You can call or register online. However, the help-line 1-800-621-3362 (800-462-7585) will be shut down new year's eve and day to give workers time off, but folks can still register online at diasterassistance.gov or by using FEMA's app.
