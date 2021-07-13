MOBILE, Ala. --A storm Monday night took down a massive tree that crushed a home in Mobile off Lundy Lane.

SCARY CALL

It's the kind of call no one wants to get. Valinda Flynn wasn't home last night when a massive tree crushed it, but her 82 year-old mother was.

"She was pretty much terrified. My brother was able to come over and get her and get her to his house," Flynn told us.

Fortunately, her mom was fine, but the home is another story. The fallen pine tree is about as big as they come, and its full weight has buckled the roof of the home, leaving it uninhabitable.

"I just have to go step by step with it," Flynn said. "I might be looking at months' worth of chaos."

STRUCTURAL FAILURE

The base of the tree explains why it likely fell. City of Mobile Arborist, Peter Toler told us it appears to be a structural failure that split the tree right at the base. The extra weight of a saturated trunk and a stout storm gust sealed its fate.

"It seems like in the past couple of months that we’ve had steady rain," Flynn said.

A scary situation that left behind a big mess and lot of repairs will be needed to get Flynn back in her home.

"We’ll just have to pick up the pieces, I guess. Until the next storm," Flynn told us.

TREE CONCERNS

Toler told us a certified arborist can catch a structurally deficient tree. So, if you have any questions about a tree around your home, that would be the place to start.