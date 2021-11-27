MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- This year's Iron Bowl was one for the books and had fans hanging on the edge of their seats. Hundreds gathered downtown for a block party hosted by the City of Mobile to cheer on their team.

"It's the Iron Bowl,” said Michael Hardin, Auburn fan. “If you can't have fun out here, you can't have fun anywhere."

Fans were either yelling roll tide or war eagle tonight. This year's game had many in a ball of nerves, but the energy downtown was still electric.

"The experience is phenomenal,” said Sabrina Mass. “I’ve been out here for a couple hours. I’ve walked, I’ve talked, and mingled in the crowd. Everybody is having good conversations, hugging, and dancing when the band was coming on."

A tough battle to the end, arguably the most stressful game in Iron Bowl history, going into 4 overtimes, with a final score of Alabama 24 and Auburn 22.

After a Tide win, fans were ready to see what the rest of the season holds.

"We are the national champions,” said Garry Cage, Alabama fan. “We have to come back and get it again."