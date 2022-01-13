MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Strickland Youth Center in Mobile will be closed until Tuesday, January 18, due to COVID cases.
The Juvenile Court of Mobile County said there is an outbreak of cases among personnel working in its system.
