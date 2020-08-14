There's excitement all around the University of Mobile as a new school year begins.
And after what COVID-19 brought on, completely interrupting last school year, students, parents, and faculty are hopeful for a 'normal' year.
“We hope this is a normal year. That’s our prayer. We know that may not be the case. So we’re prepared again, if we’ve got to go online one day, overnight we can do that. But we’re confident and hopeful that this will be normal year on ground this entire semester,” said University of Mobile President Dr. Lonnie Burnett.
For Freshman students moving on campus, it means much more this year.
“It means a lot that we can be here in person because just with COVID and everything it’s just been so special to actually just to get in,” said Molly Grace Watkins, a freshman from Birmingham.
The end of most of the freshman class' senior year in high school was cancelled, and now they're hoping to make up for lost time.
“I’m just happy to be able to come to school because my senior year was online for the rest of the year and my graduation was kind of awkward so I’m just glad to get to come back to school,” said Brooke Hutcheson from Dothan.
As always, parents have mixed emotions, but this year the spread of COVID-19 adds to it.
“It felt good when we drove in this morning. They went ahead and asked us the questions so they were doing checks when we came in and they checked everybody’s temperature,” said Theresa Hutcheson, Brooke's mother.
The University of Mobile took many precautions today. As parents and students drove up, there were multiple checkpoints. Temperature was taken and health screenings were done, before they were allowed on campus.
In addition, face masks and social distancing were requirements.
Dr. Burnett said protocols are in place for the school year. He added the entire campus had to be reconfigured to follow guidelines.
“We know there will be cases in the near future. We know that so there’s protocols in place to quarantine, to do the contact tracing so that’s been planned for the last 4 months,” he said.
The first day of school for University of Mobile students is Monday, August 17th.
