The entire campus community at the University of South Alabama is mourning the death of beloved Economics professor Dr. Matt Wiser.
Both students and faculty felt the jolt of his brutal killing.
"Dr. Wiser was a wonderful colleague he was very full of personality he was well liked by faculty and students alike, he'll be greatly missed," said Kelly Woodford, Associate Dean at Mitchell College of Business.
Wiser's students called his death surreal. Ayesia Lee has his Tuesday night class. She was one of the last on campus to see Wiser.
“We took an exam Tuesday and everything. Everything was fine and it was normal,” Lee explained.
Lee remembered Dr. Wiser as a kind and pleasant professor.
"I don't know. I just know Tuesday, we got out of class and everything was okay," she said. "He was just stressed about like grading our papers and stuff and trying to get them done before Thursday."
Investigators said South Alabama's campus police went to Wiser's house yesterday for a welfare check and made the gruesome discovery.
"I couldn't believe it for real," she said.
If you know anything that could help police, call MPD.
