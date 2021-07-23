DOWNTOWN MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- Just weeks before the start of the new school year complaints are mounting about Dunbar Magnet School in Downtown Mobile.

Parents and students say the school is unsafe, claiming there is mold and asbestos inside, but the school system tells FOX10 News it has already been taken care of it.

Friday night, outside the school, students and their parents demanded action.

“We want these buildings safe for our kids, for our teachers, for our staff,” said Brandy Goleman.

About 20 people showed up for Friday’s protest.

What they lacked in size they made up for with their voices.

Goleman is here for her 8th grade daughter.

“When I’ve seen the pictures, it breaks my heart to know the school is in this condition,” she said. “The daughter I have here now is not the only daughter. I have one that will be a senior in high school this year so she spent three years here as well and it was constant while she was here too.”

Goleman shared pictures with us taken by a fellow parent. They were taken last week inside the school. They say it shows the mold and asbestos problems.

8th grader William Wolfenden says he is a proud Dunbar student, even with the issues.

“I want a school that is not only safe for me and also my classmates, but also the teachers and staff that are there,” he said.

The school system says while the Dunbar campus is old, it is safe.

District leaders say they have spent the last year making repairs while students were at a different campus.

They have fixed the roof, replaced ceiling tiles and painted.

District spokeswoman Rena Philips says while replacing tile and carpet, asbestos was uncovered in four classrooms, it has since been cleaned up and removed.

Families say the school needs a complete renovation.

“It doesn’t make any sense to me for you to just patch it up or do part of the job when you can do the whole job at one time,” said Sheila Osborne-Beck.

The school system says air quality testing has come back fine.

Goleman says the district says they can tour the school once construction is finished.

“We want to see the proof,” she said. “We want to see the report for ourselves so whenever the kids go back in we can trust what they’re telling us.

More testing will take place next week to make sure it is safe for students which public school officials are confident it will be.