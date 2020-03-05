MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A big brawl at Murphy High School -- caught on camera -- sent 8 students to Strickland Youth Center Thursday morning.
The principal and another teacher caught up in the middle of it, however, we're told they were not the intended targets, but were trying to break up the fight.
The fight caught on cell phone video by one student. Based on the video all of the students involved were boys. At one point you can see Principal Joe Toomey on the ground trying to break up the students as the brawl continued.
The other teacher involved -- Murphy's volleyball coach -- Tom Jones got a bloody nose. A picture of Jones was circulating on social media. One of the posts read: "Huge fight at Murphy and Mr. Jones was injured. We have got to do better guys -- teachers didn't sign up for this."
FOX 10 News reached out to Murphy High School for reaction and were referred to the Mobile County Public School System. At this point they're not saying much other than it was a fight with multiple students who are being disciplined.
Eight students in total were arrested and sent to Strickland Youth Center. Because they're juveniles -- they won't be identified. They could also face possible suspension.
