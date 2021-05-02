MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) It was an early Saturday morning with a lot of activity at the Fox10 news station.

Fox10 News got their shred on at the 2021 Fox10 Shred Event. We teamed up with Gilmore Services and Navigator Credit Union to help you dispose of your personal documents and protect your identity.

Hundreds of folks came by the station at 7 a.m. on Saturday morning to dump documents, many lining up early -- eager to get their important documents shredded.

"We got a bunch of papers hanging around and been around the house," said one participant, "and we didn’t want to get rid of them, this is a great opportunity," he said.

Fox10 news talent being just as eager and ecstatic to see folks stop by as we greeted you, directed traffic and most importantly helped get rid of sensitive information safely and easily.

"Anyone can pick up this information," said another participant, "and we don’t want that to happen," she said.

Folks did not have to leave their cars. You provided the documents and volunteers took care of the rest.

Participants were allowed to bring two bags, up to 50 pounds each.

Four large shredding trucks provided by Gilmore Services helped to get rid of boxes and bags full of documents to insure that you do not become a victim of identity theft.

Identity theft is a big issue in the U.S. said Sheamon McCants, the regional branch administrator at Navigator Credit Union, "We've had a lot of cases, over 3 million cases or more with identity fraud and identity theft," he said.

All of us here at Fox10 news wants the community to know we are always committed to you. Especially helping to get personal documents off your hands and away from others.

The Fox10 Shred Event was a huge success! 716 cars dropping by the station with close to 40-thousand pounds of personal documents being shredded.