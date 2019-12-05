MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – One of the victims of a mass shooting at a high school football game has sued the city of Mobile and the school system.
Daryl Peoples filed the suit last month in Mobile County Circuit Court. He alleges that the Mobile County Public School System, the Alabama High School Athletic Association, the city and Ladd-Peebles Stadium were negligent in not taking steps to prevent the Aug. 30 shooting.
The shooting, which occurred during a game between Williamson High School and LeFlore High School, injured nine people. Police later charged Deangelo Parnell with nine counts of attempted murder.
The civil complaint faults the city and stadium for failure to provide adequate security. It accuses the athletic association and the school system of failing to “demand security and/or safety measures to protect spectators.”
Peoples received treatment for his injuries, incurring medical bills and lost wages, according to the suit. The complaint also alleges that he suffered “physical pain and mental anguish, which he will suffer in the future.”
The school system responded by asking Mobile County Circuit Judge Brandy Hambright to dismiss the complaint on grounds that the boards of education are immune from civil liability under the state constitution.
“This Defendant is also statutorily immune from any punitive damage claims,” attorneys Frank Taylor and Paul Carbo wrote, citing the state’s legal code.
Hambright has scheduled a hearing on the motion for Jan. 22.
Paul Carbo, an attorney who represents the school system, said he is focused on the immunity defense and has not delved comprehensively into the underlying facts.
“A hearing in January, and I’m hoping we’re done,” he said.
The shooting shocked the community and prompted changes in security for Mobile County football games. The school system purchased portable metal detectors and prohibited all but clear bags into the stadiums.
Updated to include comment from attorney Paul Carbo.
