MOBILE, Ala. --Just because summer's here doesn't mean the work stops in the cafeterias of the Mobile County Public School System.
The MCPSS shares the following information:
Mobile County Public Schools will continue to provide breakfast and lunch to children under the age of 18 as part of the federal Extended Summer Feeding Program at no cost, starting on June 1, 2021.
One breakfast and one lunch per child can be picked up at the following schools from 8 a.m. to noon, Monday through Thursday. An updated list will be provided for July, as some sites may change.
Sites serving beginning on June 1 (serving through 6/30 unless otherwise noted):
• Alba Middle (through 7/29)
• Baker High
• B.C. Rain High
• Blount High (through 7/29)
• Castlen Elementary
• Chastang-Fournier K-8
• Davidson High (through 6/29)
• Eichold-Mertz Magnet
• Hollinger’s Island Elementary
• Hutchens Elementary (through 6/28)
• Meadowlake Elementary (through 6/29)
• Nan Gray Davis Elementary
• Theodore High
• Vigor High
• Williamson High
Sites serving beginning on June 2:
• Calcedeaver Elementary (through 6/29)
• Collier Elementary (through 6/30)
• Dixon Elementary (through 6/30)
• Ella Grant Elementary (through 6/29)
• Florence Howard Elementary (through 6/30)
• Fonde Elementary (through 6/24)
• Holloway Elementary (through 6/29)
• Kate Shepard Elementary (through 6/24)
• O'Rourke Elementary (through 6/15)
• Whitley Elementary (through 6/30)
Sites serving beginning on June 3:
• Anna Booth Elementary (through 6/30)
Sites serving beginning on June 7:
• Allentown Elementary (through 6/30)
• Augusta Evans Special School (through 7/1)
• Breitling Elementary (through 6/19)
• Burroughs Elementary (through 6/29)
• Griggs Elementary (through 6/22)
• McDavid-Jones Elementary (through 6/29)
• Spencer-Westlawn Elementary (through 7/8)
• Taylor-White Elementary (through 7/1)
Sites serving beginning on July 1 (serving through 7/29):
• Calloway-Smith Middle
• Causey Middle
• Denton Magnet
• Hankins Middle
• Mobile County Training School
• Pillans Middle
• Semmes Middle
Mobile County Public Schools will also serve meals at other schools only for students attending K-3 Literacy Camp or Fifth Quarter.
