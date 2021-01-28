SUMMERDALE, Ala. --The Summerdale Police Department is currently investigating a burglary of the local Laundromat.
According to Summerdale PD, subjects shown in the photos are involved.
They state the subjects made their way into a secure section of the business where they broke into a safe and took out its contents.
They are working this case along with Robertsdale Police Department who also had a business burglarized by the same pair.
The case is still under investigation at the moment.
If you feel like you recognize the clothing or the car or anything please call dispatch at 251-947-4010 with information.
