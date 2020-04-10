SUMMERDALE, Ala. --Summerdale Police Department is looking for Bradley Cole Blake and 17-year-old Aubrey Brice Harbison.
Authorities say both juveniles went missing from the Sheriff’s Boys Ranch earlier this month. There is no known clothing description or direction of travel.
According to officials, Harbison has relatives in Elberta that may be contacted by the two.
If anyone knows the whereabouts of these two juveniles, we need to assess their safety. It is important to know that they are not accused of any crimes, but need to be returned to their parents or guardians' care and custody.
