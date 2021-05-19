Summer is finally here! If you’re looking for some family-fun, outdoor activities right here along the Gulf Coast, Bellingrath Gardens has you covered. There are dozens of events on tap, including Wonderful Wednesdays. The Gardens’ Director of Marketing and Public Relations, Sally Ericson, joins Lenise Ligon to break down each week’s plans.

June Events at Bellingrath Gardens and Home

Wonderful Wednesdays, June 2-July 28: Topics in this fun, informative series include gardening, history and the collections in the Bellingrath Home. Here is the schedule:

June 2: Summer Garden Walk, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Join Bellingrath’s Horticultural Management Team for a guided tour of the Gardens to see our wonderful summer displays, floral borders and new additions. Stay for lunch in the Magnolia Café and check out the summer-themed merchandise in the Bellingrath Gift Shop.

June 9: Kids Gulf Discovery Day, 9 a.m.-noon. Children of all ages will enjoy learning about the wildlife and ecology of the Gulf Coast from a variety of environmental organizations. The Environmental Studies Center will bring their Raptor Road Show to the Great Lawn to engage and educate guests about the wonders of native birds of prey. The Dauphin Island Sea Lab will offer presentations with their Touch Tables in the Magnolia Café Room. Visitors may also take a guided cruise along the beautiful Fowl River, courtesy of WildNative Delta Safaris. Space is limited and reservations are required for the cruises; to reserve, call 251-459-8986. Cruise times are 9:30, 10, 10:30, 11 and 11:30 a.m.; noon; and 12:30 p.m. The cruise fees are $10 for adults and $6 for ages 0-12.

June 16: The Biodiversity of Our Gulf, 10:30-11:30 a.m., with Dr. John Valentine, Executive Director of the Dauphin Island Sea Lab.

June 23: Garden Renovations at Bellingrath, 10:30-11:30 a.m. The Bellingrath Horticultural Staff is taking a fresh look at areas that need to be pruned and replanted. Dr. Todd Lasseigne, Executive Director, will lead a “walk and talk” to view the improvements. Guests will learn how to apply these best practices to their home gardens. Questions are encouraged!

June 30: China Mania, with Tom McGehee, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Visitors to the Bellingrath Home love to see Miss Bessie’s china collection. Tom McGehee, Director of the Bellingrath Home, will discuss the provenance and history of these unique pieces.

July 7: Growing Cascade Chrysanthemums, 10:30-11:30 a.m. See what goes into creating the largest outdoor display of cascading chrysanthemums in the country. Chuck Owens, Director of Horticulture, will lead a behind-the-scenes tour of the Bellingrath mum production. Guests will get a sneak peek of the special updates in process for the 2021 show.

July 14: Viewing the Summer Sky at Bellingrath Gardens, 8 to 10 p.m. This evening astronomy program, led by members of the University of South Alabama Department of Physics, will include a brief lecture and then a nighttime viewing on the Great Lawn. Telescopes will be set up to view planets and constellations. Guests are encouraged to bring binoculars and flashlights.

July 21: Terra Cotta Planter Workshop, 6 to 8 p.m. Bellingrath’s Yvonne Clark will show guests how to create their own one-of-a-kind planter during this evening craft session. All supplies are included. This session requires a fee of $25 per person to cover the cost of supplies.

July 28: Life in Mobile During the Civil War, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Author and historian Paula Webb, a tenured librarian at the University of South Alabama, will discuss her research on Mobile’s history during the Civil War. Webb is the author of “Mobile Under Siege: Surviving the Union Blockade” and “Such a Woman: The Life of Octavia Walton LeVert.”

Bellingrath Gardens and Home is operated by the Bellingrath Gardens and Home Foundation, a charitable, not-for-profit organization. Bellingrath Gardens and Home is dedicated to the preservation and enhancement of the 65-acre garden and estate home of Walter and Bessie Bellingrath. For more information, visit bellingrath.org or call 251-973-2217.