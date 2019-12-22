MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile firefighters were called to a house on St. Stephens Road on Sunday morning.
Investigators said flames were spotted from the vacant home around 7 a.m. on December 22. It took crews about 20 minutes to extinguish the flames.
No injuries were reported. Investigators are working to determine what started the fire.
