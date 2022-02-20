MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- The first Sunday night parades of the Mardi Gras season kicked off tonight, with great weather and high spirits.

Downtown Mobile was packed out, ready for a whole week of parades.

"I’m really glad it's back,” said one Mobile man. “Really grateful for it. It gives a lot of joy into the city, so I appreciate that."

Neptune’s Daughters and OOI rolled in, tossing beads, toys, and moon pies into the crowd. Thousands and thousands of people flooded the streets, all trying to catch as many goodies as they could.

With the weather feeling good, people are thankful they didn't get rained out.

"It's lucky for the Neptune’s Daughters tonight because they earned that luck because they deserve to have a better night like this,” said a Mobile woman.

The next one set for Monday night at 6:30 downtown.