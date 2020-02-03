MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Many watch the Super Bowl for more than just the action on the field. A lot of people tune into the big game for the commercials.
The ads are highly anticipated and cost advertisers millions of dollars.
And, they are the subject of a homework assignment for marketing students at the University of Mobile. The college class has been tasked with finding the best -- and worst -- commercials from the big game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.