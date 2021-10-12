MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- Inside Robert Moore & CO Christmas Town on Halls Mill Road, it is always the most wonderful time of the year, but this year the Grinch may be getting his way because of shipping struggles.

“This is the first time we have ever been short on merchandise,” said Owner Larry Heard.

The popular shop is known for its selection of Christmas decorations.

This year Heard said 30% of their novelties like ornaments and 50% of their trees have not arrived yet. Some items they have been waiting for since last October.

“Some of the things that I ordered 200 of or 240 of, I only received 120 of, half of them,” Heard said.

That is leaving a few of their walls and shelves empty.

The merchandise challenge is all because of a backlog of cargo ships off the coast of California. Roughly 60 ships are waiting for a spot at port to unload. Heard says that is where some of his goods are.

“It’s frustrating for everybody, not only for my customers for me, for the vendor who sold it to me for the production people who made it,” he said.

The cargo ship challenge is affecting pretty much all retailers. The Wall Street Journal is reporting that companies like Walmart, Costco and Target have started chartering their own boats. The newspaper says Walmart is rerouting ships from busier ports, to ports like Mobile.

“We don’t have the ships backed up waiting to get in, so there’s an opportunity to get their cargo in and move it through here without those backlogs,” said Rick Clark, COO of the Alabama State Port Authority.

Recently, more ships have been coming into the Port of Mobile. Clark says year over year in September, port traffic increased roughly 27%.

“It’s creating jobs, good paying jobs,” he said. “With good opportunities for Mobilians in this community.”

Back at the Christmas shop, right now is their busiest season. Heard says if the goods do not start arriving soon orders will start automatically cancelling.

“It could be a lot worse,” Heard said. “I’m fortunate in the aspect that we pay our bills so a lot of the vendors flagged us as first ship.”

The Port of Mobile says the supply chain and shipping issues could last at least a year.