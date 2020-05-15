GRAND BAY, Ala. --On May 13, 2020, Mobile County Sheriff's Office received a domestic violence call from a female located at 8046 Well Road in Grand Bay, Alabama. The female caller stated that her boyfriend was threatening to kill her but refused to give her name to operator.
MCSO Deputies arrived on the scene and found Jammel Austin Harris (DOB 9-10-74) lying on the floor with several lacerations to his upper torso and unresponsive. Harris died on the scene.
Thursday, May 14, 2020, at approximately 6:00 am, MCSO arrested Sarah Ausberry for the murder of Jammel Austin Harris. MCSO Detectives say that Ausberry fled the victims home in his Ford Mustang on Wednesday evening after stabbing Harris. Early Thursday morning, Ausberry was seen driving the victim’s vehicle on I-10.
After a short pursuit, Ausberry was arrested and taken into custody. Ausberry was taken to hospital for several cuts and surgery. Ausberry was released out of the hospital and booked into Mobile County Metro jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.