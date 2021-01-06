MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said two men were gunned down inside a car Wednesday morning.
The shots were fired just before noon on MLK Avenue at Craft Highway.
Investigators said 25-year-old Camdon Jackson and 26-year-old Van Kennedy were killed.
The suspect has been identified as 38-year-old James Wilson IV. Wilson was located and arrested for two counts of murder and two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.