MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Investigators arrested the man charged with setting the fire that destroyed a building Monday night in Tillman's Corner.
The building is the former site of a restaurant on Highway 90 just south of Rangeline Road. Witnesses said the flames could be seen by drivers on Interstate 10.
Robert Joseph Eddins, 46, is charged with second-degree arson.
Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson on Tuesday morning told members of the Mobile City Council the fire was an arson believed to have been started by two homeless people who got into an argument and had nothing to with protests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.