MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police have released the name of the man arrested after a Saturday night shooting at a gas station.
Officers were called to the Exxon on Highway 90 near Carol Plantation Road around 6:30 p.m. on November 2. When crews arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.
He was rushed to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition. Investigators have not released his name.
According to Mobile Police, officers arrested 20-year-old Cameron Christopher Sullivan and charged him with first-degree assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.