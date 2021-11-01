Suspect bails from stolen car on USA campus after running from police

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A suspect got away after leading police on a chase that ended on the campus of the University of South Alabama.

The man bailed out of the car around 2 p.m. on Aubrey Green Drive and ran into a swampy area near the Glenn Sebastian Nature Trail. Officers used K9 dogs and a drone to search the area for a few hours.

Investigators said the car he was driving had been stolen. They called off the search after determining the identity of the man. His name has not been released.

While the active search is over, USA officials said police will continue to patrol the area and will be on the lookout for the suspect.