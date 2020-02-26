MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- The hunt is on for a brazen burglar caught on camera going through cars in the Springhill area of Mobile.
What makes this crime so concerning, the suspect was waving a gun around.
The video was captured early Monday morning in a neighborhood near Old Shell and University. Neighbors said they are glad they did not confront the burglar.
At one point the suspect turns and stares directly into the camera showing his face, but it also showed something else, the gun he was holding.
The unidentified suspect only stuck around for a few moments, not finding anything of value in the unlocked car.
He also tried to get into other cars down the street.
Neighbors tell FOX10 News, investigators believe the suspect has done this before and they may be close to an arrest.
If you recognize the suspect, call MPD.
