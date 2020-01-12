Suspect fleeing from police crashes into Korean War Memorial at Battleship Park

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Korean War Memorial at Battleship Park suffered extensive damage early Sunday morning when a suspect fleeing from police crashed into the monument.
The chase started around 2:30 a.m. at the Bass Pro Shops in Spanish Fort. According to Spanish Fort Police, officers were patrolling the area when they spotted a white Chevrolet Silverado parked behind the building.
Officers said they attempted to speak with a man in the truck but he sped away from the scene and led them a high-speed chase west on the Causeway. Police said the suspect turned into the entrance of Battleship Memorial Park and crashed through a gate.
The man then drove off the pavement and slammed into the Alabama Korean War Memorial. After hitting the granite monument, police said the truck burst into flames. The man bailed out of the burning vehicle and started running away.
Due to the smoke from the fire and the dense fog in the area, Spanish Fort Police said they were not able to see where the man ran. Officers called Mobile Police for help in finding the man.
Investigators said MPD brought a K9 unit to the search but the dogs were unable to pick up a scent and the suspect was able to get away.
Spanish Fort Police have not identified the man. They said the truck he was driving was owned by a business in Theodore. Investigators said they have not determined if the truck was stolen.
