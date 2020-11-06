MOBILE, Ala. --A man who is hospitalized after a Tuesday night crash in Mobile faces a manslaughter charge, according to police.
During the course of the investigation, Brennan Washam, 35, was identified as the suspect.
Washam told police he was being chased by another vehicle when the crash occurred, according to the Mobile Police Department.
Police say that at about 9:50 p.m. officers responded to the intersection of Old Shell Road and North Sage Avenue following a traffic collision that caused the death of 25-year-old Mynkha Graham-Franklin.
Washam told officers that he was being chased by a vehicle when the collision occurred, MPD says. Investigators say officers discovered that the suspect ran a red light striking the victim’s vehicle.
Washam is currently in the hospital and will be transported to Mobile County Metro Jail once released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.