MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A Mobile Police SWAT unit was called to an apartment complex on Azalea Road Monday night.
Investigators said officers arrived at Summertree Apartments at approximately 4:28 p.m. to serve an arrest warrant. They say when the suspect, identified as 37-year-old Harold Malone, refused to leave the apartment, SWAT was called.
Officials say Malone was located inside another apartment building and taken into custody.
According to police, Malone had warrants for assault 1st, domestic violence 3rd (harassment), criminal trespassing 1st, probation revocation and domestic violence 3rd (assault.)
