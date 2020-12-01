MOBILE, Ala. --According to MPD, on Monday, August 31, 2020 at approximately 8:55 p.m., a victim stated he was traveling west on Texas Street at Marine Street when a driver began driving toward him.
When the driver passed the victim, she stopped her vehicle and another male subject leaned out the door and shot at the victim multiple times while the victim was in the car.
The victim said he then called police.
MPD states that while the victim was waiting on police, they returned and shot at his vehicle again, but this time they did not hit anything.
The shooter was identified as Daveron King, 33.
His warrants are for reckless endangerment and shooting into an occupied vehicle.
