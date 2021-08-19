MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- FOX10 News uncovered new information about a man arrested after a brutal beatdown on Dauphin Island.

Joey Barrett Jr. is accused of attacking four people in a food truck line with a knife and brass knuckles.

According to court documents, he's already served jail time for a similar crime.

In 2005 he pleaded guilty and served 18 months in jail for inciting a brawl at an Auburn University fraternity house by yelling Roll Tide.

Reports said the then 22-year-old stabbed three Auburn University students. Court documents said one of the victims suffered a punctured lung.

Court documents also said Barrett tried to bribe a man with mental disabilities to take the fall for the assault charges.

According to jail records Barrett has been in Metro 10 times since 2002.

Barrett's attorney, Jeff Deen, told FOX10 News about the case on Dauphin Island, "Don't believe everything you hear. There's three sides to every pancake."