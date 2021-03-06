GRAND BAY Ala, (WALA) Mobile County Sheriff's Office reports they have a murder suspect in custody.
Officials with MCSO say that Erik Perez was taken into custody around 7:30 a.m. at the corner of Jeff Hamilton and Oyler Road in Grand Bay.
Investigators say that around 3 a.m., Perez broke into a home in the 11000 block of Jeff Hamilton Road where he allegedly beat a male victim to death with a hatchet and a shovel. Perez then fled the scene on foot.
Sheriff's deputies then caught Perez about a mile and a half from the scene of the crime.
Officials say that Perez has been booked into Mobile County Metro Jail and has been charged with first degree burglary and murder.
