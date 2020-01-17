MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The suspect in a homicide that occurred earlier this month on Hercules Street has turned himself in, according to the Mobile Police Department.
Police say 40-year-old Melvin Lee Thompson III turned himself in Friday morning. He was arrested and charged with murder, according to the MPD.
On Monday, Jan. 6, at approximately 7:17 p.m., police responded to 1000 block of Hercules Street after receiving a report that someone had been shot. Upon arrival on the scene, officers discovered a male victim was found shot, police say.
He was transported to a local hospital where he died as a result of his injury.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.